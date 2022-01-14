Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion conduct amphibious assault alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers

U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a support-by-fire position in an amphibious combat vehicle during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at White Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

