    Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion conduct amphibious assault alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers [Image 4 of 5]

    Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion conduct amphibious assault alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct an amphibious assault in assault amphibious vehicles during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at White Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 12:06
    Photo ID: 7013498
    VIRIN: 220114-M-WC972-1013
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion conduct amphibious assault alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

