Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022 [Image 25 of 31]

    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Neil French, a member of the U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team, competes in the Gauntlet event at the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival in Miami, Florida Jan. 15, 2022. The Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade's Warrior Fitness Team fielded athletes across multiple divisions during Wodapalooza in support of Army Recruiting and Outreach efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey T. VanDiver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7013488
    VIRIN: 220115-A-FS762-009
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022 [Image 31 of 31], by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022
    U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Army Recruiting Command
    USAREC
    Mission Support Battalion
    Warrior Fitness Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT