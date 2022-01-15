U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team competes in Wodapalooza 2022

Sgt. Jessie Coleman, a member of the U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team, competes in the Gauntlet event at the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival in Miami, Florida Jan. 15, 2022. The Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade's Warrior Fitness Team fielded athletes across multiple divisions during Wodapalooza in support of Army Recruiting and Outreach efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey T. VanDiver)

