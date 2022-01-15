EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Crank Williams, from Douglasville, Ga., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads a NATO Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile into the forward launcher. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 20:49 Photo ID: 7013262 VIRIN: 220115-N-BX791-1055 Resolution: 5291x3527 Size: 828.28 KB Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) sailors, load up Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.