    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Leila Zeeck, from Lake Preston, S.D., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads a NATO Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile into the forward launcher. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) sailors, load up Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Fire Controlman
    Sea Sparrow
    USS America

