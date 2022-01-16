USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Operations.

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Lt. j.g. Eleazer Rodriguez, from Lakewood, N.J., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), watches from the flight deck control station as an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares to take off. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

