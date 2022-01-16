EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Lt. j.g. Eleazer Rodriguez, from Lakewood, N.J., right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jose Ocampo, from Escondido, Calif., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), position models of aircraft on the Ouija board in the flight deck control station. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 20:39
|Photo ID:
|7013255
|VIRIN:
|220116-N-BX791-1146
|Resolution:
|5208x3472
|Size:
|794.53 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Operations. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT