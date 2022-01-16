The South Carolina National Guard conducts a deployment ceremony Jan. 16, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina to recognize the 133rd Military Police Company's mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Approximately 150 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 133rd Military Police Company, 51st Military Police Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, will deploy to the Middle East for approximately nine months. While deployed, the 133rd Military Police Company's mission will be to provide support to customs operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 18:06 Photo ID: 7013182 VIRIN: 220116-Z-SH145-0011 Resolution: 4441x3176 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FLORENCE, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard conducts deployment ceremony for 133rd Military Police Company [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.