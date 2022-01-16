Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard conducts deployment ceremony for 133rd Military Police Company [Image 5 of 6]

    South Carolina National Guard conducts deployment ceremony for 133rd Military Police Company

    FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard conducts a deployment ceremony Jan. 16, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina to recognize the 133rd Military Police Company's mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Approximately 150 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 133rd Military Police Company, 51st Military Police Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, will deploy to the Middle East for approximately nine months. While deployed, the 133rd Military Police Company's mission will be to provide support to customs operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

    This work, South Carolina National Guard conducts deployment ceremony for 133rd Military Police Company [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Military Police
    Operation Spartan Shield
    133rd MP

