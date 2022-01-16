South Carolina National Guard activates for winter weather response

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Company I, 237th Support Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, assist stranded motorists in the Upstate region of South Carolina, Jan. 16, 2022, as part of a vehicle recovery team activated in support of winter weather response efforts. The Soldiers were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens. (Courtesy photo provided by Company I, 237th Support Battalion)

