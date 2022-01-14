Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington Sailors at the Helm [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Arlington Sailors at the Helm

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Seaman Jacob Lewis, center, a master helmsman assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), steers the ship while Electronics Technician 2nd Class David Clark, left, a lead helmsman assigned to Arlington controls the speed of the ship in the pilot house, Jan. 14, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 08:39
    Photo ID: 7012960
    VIRIN: 220114-N-PC065-1007
    Resolution: 6167x4111
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Sailors at the Helm [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arlington Gets Underway
    USS Arlington Sailors at the Helm
    USS Arlington Bridge Watchstanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Helm
    Sailors
    Pilot House
    LPD 24
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT