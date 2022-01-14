ATLANTIC OCEAN – Quartermaster Seaman Kevaun Chin, right, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Rowillande Soriano, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), communicate with watchstanders and log navigational data in the pilot house, Jan. 14, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 08:39 Photo ID: 7012961 VIRIN: 220114-N-PC065-1010 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 This work, USS Arlington Bridge Watchstanders [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS