220115-N-SS900-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Sailors attend an air-plan brief aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 01:16
|Photo ID:
|7012863
|VIRIN:
|220115-N-SS900-1006
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|937.67 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Air Plan Brief [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT