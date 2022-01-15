USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Air Plan Brief

220115-N-SS900-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Tim Baker, a native of Bellville, Texas, prepares a power point aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

