    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Air Plan Brief [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Air Plan Brief

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220115-N-SS900-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Tim Baker, a native of Bellville, Texas, prepares a power point aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

