Chief Master Sgt. Joshua R. Buck, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, speaks to Airmen from the Airpower Leadership Academy course at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 7, 2022. The course works with staff and technical sergeants on leadership development through relationships, expectations, academics, character and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Daryn Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.15.2022 23:59 Photo ID: 7012860 VIRIN: 220107-F-RW874-1055 Resolution: 4859x3887 Size: 7.5 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frontline supervisors attend Airpower Leadership Academy at Ali Al Salem [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.