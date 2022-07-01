Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frontline supervisors attend Airpower Leadership Academy at Ali Al Salem [Image 3 of 4]

    Frontline supervisors attend Airpower Leadership Academy at Ali Al Salem

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Joshua R. Buck, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, speaks to Airmen from the Airpower Leadership Academy course at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 7, 2022. The course works with staff and technical sergeants on leadership development through relationships, expectations, academics, character and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Daryn Murphy)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 23:59
    Photo ID: 7012859
    VIRIN: 220107-F-RW874-1050
    Resolution: 4883x3906
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Frontline supervisors attend Airpower Leadership Academy at Ali Al Salem [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    course
    Leadership
    Academy
    Airpower
    junior NCOs

