1st is Cavalry Division Leaders Discuss Fighting and Winning on Modern Battlefield 

Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to brigade command teams and staff during a two day on-site Jan. 13 at the Mission Training Complex in fort Hood, Texas. This week the on-site focused on understanding the division’s role, as the Army’s first penetration division within the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) construct which includes simultaneous air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace operations.

