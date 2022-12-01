Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st is Cavalry Division Leaders Discuss Fighting and Winning on Modern Battlefield  [Image 2 of 2]

    1st is Cavalry Division Leaders Discuss Fighting and Winning on Modern Battlefield 

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to brigade command teams and staff during a two day on-site Jan. 13 at the Mission Training Complex in fort Hood, Texas. This week the on-site focused on understanding the division’s role, as the Army’s first penetration division within the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) construct which includes simultaneous air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st is Cavalry Division Leaders Discuss Fighting and Winning on Modern Battlefield  [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

