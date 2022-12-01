Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to brigade command teams and staff during a two day on-site Jan. 13 at the Mission Training Complex in fort Hood, Texas. This week the on-site focused on understanding the division’s role, as the Army’s first penetration division within the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) construct which includes simultaneous air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace operations.
01.12.2022
01.15.2022
|7012826
|220112-A-CC451-681
|4867x3245
|7.15 MB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|6
|2
1st is Cavalry Division Leaders Discuss Fighting and Winning on Modern Battlefield
