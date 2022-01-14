Cmdr. Jeffrey Webb, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 commanding officer, gives his welcoming remarks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, Jan. 14, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks
