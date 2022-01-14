Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks

    Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Capt. Gregory Petrovic (right), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) commanding officer, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Ian Lilyquist (left), NRL’s Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 outgoing commanding officer, during the VXS-1 change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, Jan. 14, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7012758
    VIRIN: 220114-N-CZ309-1002
    Resolution: 3885x2593
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks
    Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks

    Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks

    Navy
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

