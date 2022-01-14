Webb Assumes Command of Warlocks

Capt. Gregory Petrovic (right), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) commanding officer, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Ian Lilyquist (left), NRL’s Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 outgoing commanding officer, during the VXS-1 change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, Jan. 14, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

