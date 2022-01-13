USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) Airman William Brown, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alysa Sanchez, a native of Las Cruses, N.M., signal to the pilot of an AV-8B Harrier assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 14, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

