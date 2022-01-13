SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) Sailors participate in flight operations on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 14, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.15.2022 04:16 Photo ID: 7012736 VIRIN: 220114-N-ZW128-1026 Resolution: 4735x3382 Size: 971.29 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.