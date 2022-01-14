Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Graduation [Image 2 of 4]

    Alpha Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps Senior Drill Instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, dismisses his platoon during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. Marines received their final order before returning to their families. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 20:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

