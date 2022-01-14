A U.S. Marine Corps Senior Drill Instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, dismisses his platoon during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. Marines received their final order before returning to their families. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 20:45 Photo ID: 7012660 VIRIN: 220114-M-HX572-1076 Resolution: 4985x3323 Size: 9.54 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.