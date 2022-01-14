Alpha Company Graduation

New Marines of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. During recruit training, the guidons are carried by a select recruit who shows exemplary leadership skills and determination. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

