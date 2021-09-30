Members of the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team (Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico) stop for a photo Sept. 30, 2021, as RMO team members are recognized for excellence with a Garrison Command Team Certificate of Excellence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The RMO team recently completed the busy end-of-fiscal-year budget cycle and were holding an organizational day when they were recognized for their work during fiscal year 2021. Bonnie Hilt and Maureen Richardson of RMO are shown holding the certificate. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7012604 VIRIN: 210930-A-OK556-9948 Resolution: 5243x3520 Size: 3.22 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.