    Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team (Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico) stop for a photo Sept. 30, 2021, as RMO team members are recognized for excellence with a Garrison Command Team Certificate of Excellence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The RMO team recently completed the busy end-of-fiscal-year budget cycle and were holding an organizational day when they were recognized for their work during fiscal year 2021. Bonnie Hilt and Maureen Richardson of RMO are shown holding the certificate. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    garrison
    recognition
    Fort McCoy
    Resource Management Office

