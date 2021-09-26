U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marchal Mitchell, a Soldier from 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, Task Force McCoy, completes data entry of medical information Sep. 27, 2021, for Afghan evacuees as they continue the immigration processing as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy's Network Enterprise Center was a key supporter for the operation early on in ensuring network availability. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo/7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7012603 VIRIN: 210926-A-WB694-4456 Resolution: 6447x4299 Size: 4.67 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.