U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marchal Mitchell, a Soldier from 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, Task Force McCoy, completes data entry of medical information Sep. 27, 2021, for Afghan evacuees as they continue the immigration processing as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy's Network Enterprise Center was a key supporter for the operation early on in ensuring network availability. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo/7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7012603
|VIRIN:
|210926-A-WB694-4456
|Resolution:
|6447x4299
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT