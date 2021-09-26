Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marchal Mitchell, a Soldier from 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, Task Force McCoy, completes data entry of medical information Sep. 27, 2021, for Afghan evacuees as they continue the immigration processing as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy's Network Enterprise Center was a key supporter for the operation early on in ensuring network availability. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo/7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7012603
    VIRIN: 210926-A-WB694-4456
    Resolution: 6447x4299
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison RMO, NEC provide behind-the-scenes support for Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

