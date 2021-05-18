Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220113-N-VJ326-1183 [Image 4 of 7]

    220113-N-VJ326-1183

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220113-N-VJ326-1183 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Andrew Crickard, from Guyton, Ga., stands watch aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 13. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7012496
    VIRIN: 220113-N-VJ326-1183
    Resolution: 4868x3245
    Size: 751.28 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

