220113-N-VJ326-1142 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2022) -- Sailors refuel an F-35 Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 13. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2022