NMRTC San Diego Awards Sailors Jan. 14

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 14, 2022) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s commanding officer (left), awards Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Hetzler, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), with a Flag Letter of Commendation at the hospital Jan. 14. Hetzler received the Flag Letter of Commendation for his service while aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

