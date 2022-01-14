NMRTC San Diego Awards Sailors Jan. 14

220114-N-AU520-1035

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 14, 2022) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s commanding officer (left), awards Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Rizzo, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the hospital Jan. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal is awarded for heroism, meritorious achievement and service. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

