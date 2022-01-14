Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego Awards Sailors Jan. 14 [Image 3 of 4]

    NMRTC San Diego Awards Sailors Jan. 14

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220114-N-AU520-1035
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 14, 2022) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s commanding officer (left), awards Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Rizzo, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the hospital Jan. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal is awarded for heroism, meritorious achievement and service. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:55
    Photo ID: 7012394
    VIRIN: 220114-N-AU520-1035
    Resolution: 2989x2242
    Size: 564.95 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC San Diego Awards Sailors Jan. 14 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCSD
    Award
    COVID-19
    NMRTC San Diego

