Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:44 Photo ID: 7012256 VIRIN: 220114-N-GY005-1001 Resolution: 2819x3947 Size: 829.29 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: KELLYVILLE, OK, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.