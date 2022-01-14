GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 14, 2022) A photo of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell, from Kellyville, Oklahoma, Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7012256
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-GY005-1001
|Resolution:
|2819x3947
|Size:
|829.29 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|KELLYVILLE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell
LEAVE A COMMENT