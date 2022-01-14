Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell [Image 1 of 3]

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 14, 2022) A photo of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell, from Kellyville, Oklahoma, Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7012256
    VIRIN: 220114-N-GY005-1001
    Resolution: 2819x3947
    Size: 829.29 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: KELLYVILLE, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell
    Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Lindsey Acosta
    Sailor of the Quarter: Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Tadeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Great Lakes
    Award
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT