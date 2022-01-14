Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 14, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony December 17, 2021.

Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell, from Kellyville, Oklahoma, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Goodell is Great Lakes’ Security department Delta section assistant leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for 2 years.

“I am grateful that my command has seen the work I have put into the job and nominated me for Bluejacket of the Quarter,” said Goodell.

Goodell works as a patrolman with the NSF Great Lakes team. In his day-to-day, he enforces all rules and regulations as well as conducts investigations.

