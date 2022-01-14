USS Tennessee's Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Justin Kaper (right), outgoing commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Blue Crew, salutes Capt. John Cage, commodore, Submarine Squadron 20, while stating he has been relieved of his duties during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II memorial pavilion onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Kaper is relieved by Cmdr. Matt Wilson. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)

