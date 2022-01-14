Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tennessee's Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

    USS Tennessee's Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Matt Wilson, incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Blue Crew, speaks to distinguished guests, family and crew during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II memorial pavilion onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Wilson relieves Cmdr. Justin Kaper. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Hometown: NASHUA, NH, US
    USS Tennessee Blue Changes Command

    Kings Bay
    submarine
    change of command
    USS Tennessee
    SSBN 734

