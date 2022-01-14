USS Tennessee's Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Matt Wilson, incoming commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Blue Crew, speaks to distinguished guests, family and crew during a change of command ceremony held at the World War II memorial pavilion onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Wilson relieves Cmdr. Justin Kaper. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen (Released)

