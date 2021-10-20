Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Counterdrug 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    Texas Counterdrug 2021

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Leslie 

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force support Red Ribbon Week flying to schools across Texas to help spread the word about the dangers of drug use.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7012204
    VIRIN: 211020-Z-KL489-602
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Counterdrug 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Michael Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Counterdrug 2021
    Texas Counterdrug 2021
    4th Annual Texas Counterdrug Rerd Ribbon 5k Run/Walk
    Texas Counterdrug 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cannot stop the fight: Texas Counterdrug helps take down drug networks in 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Counterdrug
    Texas Military Department
    JCDTF
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT