Members of the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force and anti-drug coalition partners celebrate Red Ribbon Week with a 5k Run/Walk. The event honors fallen DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena and helps raise drug use awareness.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 11:25
|Photo ID:
|7012203
|VIRIN:
|211029-Z-KL489-004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Annual Texas Counterdrug Rerd Ribbon 5k Run/Walk [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Michael Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
