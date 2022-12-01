Staff Sgt. Neil French, a U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team athlete, demonstrates the deadlift exercise for students at Miami Jackson Senior High School during a school visit in support of Army Recruiting and Outreach in Miami, Florida on Jan. 12, 2022.
Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami
