Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    1st Lt. Sydney Moskovitz, a U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team athlete, demonstrates the hand release push-up for students at Miami Jackson Senior High School during a school visit in support of Army Recruiting and Outreach in Miami, Florida on Jan. 12, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:54
    Photo ID: 7012193
    VIRIN: 220112-A-FS762-002
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 155.58 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami
    Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes engage students in Miami

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Army Recruiting Command
    USAREC
    Mission Support Battalion
    Warrior Fitness Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT