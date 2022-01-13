U.S. Army Capt. Joyce Avedisian, 14th Civil Support Team nuclear medical science officer, prepares to conduct sample analysis on suspected fentanyl in an Analytical Laboratory System vehicle outside the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection requested support from the Connecticut National Guard’s 14th Civil Support Team after several bags of suspected fentanyl were found in multiple locations inside the school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:04 Photo ID: 7012178 VIRIN: 220113-Z-DY403-059 Resolution: 5365x4024 Size: 2.15 MB Location: HARTFORD, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut National Guard analyzes suspected fentanyl samples at Hartford school [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.