Connecticut National Guard analyzes suspected fentanyl samples at Hartford school

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Capt. Joyce Avedisian, 14th Civil Support Team nuclear medical science officer, prepares to conduct sample analysis on suspected fentanyl in an Analytical Laboratory System vehicle outside the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection requested support from the Connecticut National Guard’s 14th Civil Support Team after several bags of suspected fentanyl were found in multiple locations inside the school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

