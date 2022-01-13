U.S. Army Capt. Joyce Avedisian, 14th Civil Support Team nuclear medical science officer, prepares equipment inside an Analytical Laboratory System vehicle for sample analysis outside the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection requested support from the Connecticut National Guard’s 14th Civil Support Team after several bags of suspected fentanyl were found in multiple locations inside the school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 10:04
|Photo ID:
|7012177
|VIRIN:
|220113-Z-DY403-023
|Resolution:
|5355x3570
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut National Guard analyzes suspected fentanyl samples at Hartford school [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
