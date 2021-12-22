Training on new system

Soldiers at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea receive training on the operation of a new robotics carrier system put in use in the USAMMC-K warehouse. The system has increased efficiency and reduced manpower needs for processing orders for medical supply. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Rizmel Paguio)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7012171
|VIRIN:
|211222-A-A4458-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Pilot robotics program increases efficiency at US Army medical materiel distribution center in Korea
