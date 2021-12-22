Training on new system

Soldiers at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea receive training on the operation of a new robotics carrier system put in use in the USAMMC-K warehouse. The system has increased efficiency and reduced manpower needs for processing orders for medical supply. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Rizmel Paguio)

Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 09:15 VIRIN: 211222-A-A4458-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR