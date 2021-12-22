Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robotic carrier system [Image 1 of 2]

    Robotic carrier system

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    A worker at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea operates a new robotics carrier system to transport customer orders in the USAMMC-K warehouse. The system has increased efficiency and reduced manpower needs for processing orders for medical supply. (U.S. Army by Master Sgt. Rizmel Paguio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 09:15
    Photo ID: 7012170
    VIRIN: 211222-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robotic carrier system [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robotic carrier system
    Training on new system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pilot robotics program increases efficiency at US Army medical materiel distribution center in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robotics
    distribution
    efficiency
    medical materiel
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT