USS Ross combat systems department awards

220114-N-UN585-1016 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 14, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tristan Glenn, left, pins Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Nate Fish to his current rank aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Jan. 14, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

