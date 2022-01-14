USS Ross combat systems department awards

220114-N-UN585-1002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Julian Franco, Jan. 14, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Posted: 01.14.2022 Photo ID: 7012068 Location: ES