An Airman from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operates an airfield brush for snow removal at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2022. The 8th CES heavy equipment operators, also known as the Dirt Boyz, trained and certified the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers to efficiently remove snow and ice resulting in a mission-ready flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 00:32 Photo ID: 7012048 VIRIN: 220113-F-SQ280-0466 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.15 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working together: Devils, Pantons rid flightline of snow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.