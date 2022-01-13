Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working together: Devils, Pantons rid flightline of snow [Image 4 of 10]

    Working together: Devils, Pantons rid flightline of snow

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit operates a combat track loader for snow removal at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2022. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operators, also known as the Dirt Boyz, trained and certified the 35th AMU maintainers to efficiently remove snow and ice, resulting in a mission-ready flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 00:31
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    This work, Working together: Devils, Pantons rid flightline of snow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS

    Flightline
    Wolf Pack
    Red Devils
    Pantons
    Combat Track Loader
    airfield brushes

