    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech Sgt. Perry Allerton, 4th Fighter Wing flight safety NCO, communicates with teammates via two-way radio at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2021. Allerton responds to all in-flight and ground emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7011869
    VIRIN: 220104-F-JN771-1016
    Resolution: 5065x3618
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

