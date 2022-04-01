Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Safety [Image 1 of 2]

    Flight Safety

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech Sgt. Perry Allerton, 4th Fighter Wing flight safety NCO, stands in front of the tail of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2021. Allerton has served nine years in the U.S. Air Force, first as a crew chief member and now as flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

