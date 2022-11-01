Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes [Image 4 of 4]

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard's 62nd Civil Support Team (CST) Weapons of Mass Destruction sets up a decontamination line that contributes to a joint simulated training exercise with the Iowa National Guard’s 71st CST to simulate working a large event, New Orleans, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:16
    Photo ID: 7011862
    VIRIN: 220111-Z-GQ603-1258
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 515.77 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes
    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes
    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes
    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT