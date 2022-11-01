Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes [Image 2 of 4]

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    Louisiana National Guard

    A Louisiana National Guard 62nd Civil Support Team member dons personal protective equipment in preparation for entry into the hot zone, New Orleans, Jan. 11, 2022. The 62nd is a highly skilled team of Soldiers and Airmen who can respond to the use or threatened use of weapons of mass destruction, a terrorist attack or threatened terrorist attack, the intentional or unintentional release of nuclear, biological, radiological, or toxic poisonous chemical materials and natural or manmade disasters in the United States that result in, or could result in, catastrophic loss of life or property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:17
    Photo ID: 7011860
    VIRIN: 220111-Z-GQ603-1301
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 388.04 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes
    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes
    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes
    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT