Louisiana and Iowa National Guard teams train to prevent catastrophes

A Louisiana National Guard 62nd Civil Support Team member dons personal protective equipment in preparation for entry into the hot zone, New Orleans, Jan. 11, 2022. The 62nd is a highly skilled team of Soldiers and Airmen who can respond to the use or threatened use of weapons of mass destruction, a terrorist attack or threatened terrorist attack, the intentional or unintentional release of nuclear, biological, radiological, or toxic poisonous chemical materials and natural or manmade disasters in the United States that result in, or could result in, catastrophic loss of life or property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
by SGT Renee Seruntine